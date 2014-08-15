(Adds Cutrale, Safra regret Chiquita's decision to reject bid)
SAO PAULO Aug 14 Brazilian juice maker Cutrale
and the Safra Group, a banking and real estate conglomerate,
said late on Thursday they were "extremely disappointed" that
the board of Chiquita Brands International Inc rejected
their takeover offer, adding that they are "considering all
alternatives."
Earlier in the day, Chiquita's board reaffirmed it would
recommend that the company's shareholders approve a merger with
Irish tropical fruit company Fyffes Plc and said it
would not provide financial information to Cutrale or Safra.
Chiquita shares fell 1.2 percent in after-market trading on
Thursday.
Cutrale and Safra offered to buy the banana producer in a
$610.5 million cash deal on Monday, two months after Fyffes
struck an all-stock deal worth $526 million to acquire Chiquita.
Both the Cutrale Group and the Safra Group
are privately held.
Chiquita said the Cutrale-Safra bid was "inadequate" and
that it would not hold negotiations with the groups "at this
time."
Chiquita is attempting to close a merger with Fyffes, which
the two companies announced in March. The combined market value
of Chiquita and Fyffes is currently close to $1 billion.
Faced with years of declining orange juice consumption
globally, Cutrale is expanding into other products and regions.
The presence of the Safra Group, controlled by
Brazilian-Lebanese financier Joseph Safra, could give Cutrale
the financial muscle it needs to outbid Fyffes, analysts said.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Reese Ewing in
Sao Paulo; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Jan Paschal)