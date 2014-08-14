Aug 14 Chiquita Brands International Inc rejected a takeover offer from juice maker Cutrale and investment firm and Safra Group and said it would go ahead with a deal with Irish tropical fruit company Fyffes Plc.

Chiquita's shares fell 1.2 percent in after-market trading on Thursday.

Cutrale and Safra offered to acquire the banana producer in a $610.5 million cash deal on Monday, two months after Fyffes struck an all-stock deal worth $526 million to acquire Chiquita.

Chiquita said the Cutrale-Safra "inadequate" and that it would not hold negotiations with the groups "at this time." (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)