* Second-quarter adj earnings $0.36/share vs est $0.27/share
* Second-quarter rev $833.0 mln vs est $823.2 mln
* Co says CEO Fernando Aguirre to leave, looking for
replacement
* Sees annual cost reductions of about $60 mln
Aug 7 Fruit and vegetable distributor Chiquita
Brands International Inc's quarterly revenue exceeded
expectations as selling prices of bananas fell and sourcing
costs rose, a n d the company said it plans to cut expenses.
Chiquita's stock was up 9 percent at $5.75 in trading after
the bell.
The Cincinnati-based company also said Fernando Aguirre,
chief executive for more than eight years, will step down and a
committee will look for a replacement.
Aguirre would remain as chairman and chief executive through
the hiring and transition.
Chiquita said it plans to save about $60 million in annual
costs by improving its operating structure. It expects to incur
a one-time charge of about $15 million in the second half.
Second-quarter profit fell to $6 million, or 12 cents per
share, from $78 m illion, or $1.68 p er share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 27 cents per share.
Revenue at the company, which markets and distributes
bananas and other fresh produce globally, fell 4 p ercent to
$833.0 m i llion.
Three analysts on average had expected earnings of 36 cents
per share on revenue of $823.2 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Chiquita shares closed at $5.28 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.