Oct 24 Chiquita Brands International Inc
said Brazilian juice maker Grupo Cutrale and investment firm
Safra Group's sweetened offer was not superior to its proposed
merger with Irish rival Fyffes Plc, which the banana
producer's shareholders will put to a vote on Friday.
Chiquita will only continue discussions with Cutrale-Safra,
if its shareholders do not approve the merger with Fyffes, the
company said in a statement.
Cutrale-Safra raised its all-cash offer to $14.50 per share
from $14 on Thursday, valuing Chiquita at about $682 million.
Fyffes and Chiquita said recently that the implied value of
their potential deal ranged from $15.46-$20.01 per share.
Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services said
on Thursday that although it was reluctant to change its
recommendation before the vote, Cutrale-Safra's revised offer
might be "more compelling to some shareholders". The firm had
earlier recommended the merger with Fyffes.
Chiquita's shareholder meeting is scheduled to start at 9:00
a.m. ET.
Chiquita's shares rose 0.6 percent to $13.84 in premarket
trading.
