(Adds results of Chiquita vote; shares)
Oct 24 Banana producer Chiquita Brands
International Inc said it would start takeover talks
with Brazil's Grupo Cutrale and Safra Group after its
shareholders voted against its proposed merger with Irish rival
Fyffes Plc.
Chiquita's shares rose 3.7 percent to $14.27 in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. Fyffes' shares
were down 9 percent at 90 euro cents in Dublin.
"While we are convinced (Fyffes) would have been a strong
merger partner, we will now go forward as competitors," Chiquita
Chief Executive Edward Lonergan said in a statement.
Chiquita had said earlier on Friday that it would only enter
into discussions with juice maker Cutrale and investment firm
Safra if its shareholders rejected the proposed merger with
Fyffes.
Cutrale-Safra raised its all-cash offer for Chiquita to
$14.50 per share from $14 on Thursday, valuing the company at
about $682 million.
Fyffes and Chiquita said recently that the implied value of
their potential deal ranged from $15.46-$20.01 per share.
Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services said
on Thursday that although it was reluctant to change its
recommendation before the vote, Cutrale-Safra's revised offer
might be "more compelling to some shareholders". The firm had
earlier recommended the merger with Fyffes.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore and Padraic
Halpin in Dublin; Editing by Simon Jennings)