BRIEF-American National Insurance q1 earnings per share $1.48
* American national insurance co says Q1 property and casualty results were negatively impacted by increased catastrophe losses
Nov 11 Nanjing Chixia Development Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 1.5 billion yuan (244.94 million US dollar) medium-term notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wO5Cyo
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1240 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* American national insurance co says Q1 property and casualty results were negatively impacted by increased catastrophe losses
CHICAGO, April 24 CME Group Inc said on Monday it plans to adjust its hard red winter wheat futures contracts, after some U.S. farmers said they had lost faith in the market because it was not converging with local cash prices.