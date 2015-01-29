Coty posts bigger loss due to charges related to P&G deal
May 10 Beauty products maker Coty Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by restructuring charges related to the integration of the beauty business it acquired from Procter & Gamble Co.
Jan 29 Israel's Check Point Software :
* Sees Q1 revenue $360-$375 million, non-GAAP EPS $0.89-$0.93
* Q1 revenue view $368 million, non-GAAP EPS view $0.93
* To invest more in 2015 in research and development, sales, to hire hundreds of workers -CEO
* Sees 2015 revenue $1.6-$1.65 billion, non-GAAP EPS $3.90-$4.02
* 2015 revenue view $1.59 billion, non-GAAP EPS view $4.07 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tova Cohen)
* Ppg industries inc - PPG has reviewed AkzoNobel's May 8, 2017 response to PPG's revised proposal of april 24, 2017