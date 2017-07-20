FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Check Point Q2 profit, revenue up
#Technology News
July 20, 2017 / 9:24 AM / a day ago

Israel's Check Point Q2 profit, revenue up

1 Min Read

The logo of network security provider Check Point Software Technologies Ltd is seen at their headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel August 14, 2016.Baz Ratner/Files

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies reported quarterly net profit that beat expectations on growth in demand for mobile security and threat prevention products.

Check Point earned $1.26 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the second quarter, up from $1.09 a year earlier. Revenue grew 8 percent to $459 million, the Israel-based company said on Thursday.

It was forecast to earn $1.22 a share on revenue of $455 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The major attacks that occurred during the last few months have demonstrated the need for a different approach to cyber security. We believe focusing on prevention, sharing real-time attack information and consolidation of the security infrastructure can stop the next attack," said Chief Executive Gil Shwed.

Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

