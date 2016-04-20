TEL AVIV, April 20 Network security provider
Check Point Software Technologies reported quarterly
profit that beat expectations on strong demand for its advanced
threat prevention products.
Check Point earned $1.06 per diluted share excluding
one-time items in the first quarter, up from 95 cents a year
earlier. Revenue grew 9 percent to $404 million, the
Israel-based company said on Wednesday.
It was forecast to have earned $1.03 a share on
revenue of $404 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"This success was driven primarily by advanced threat
prevention capabilities which was evident in our subscription
revenue growth," said Chief Executive Gil Shwed.
"In addition, our newly announced high-end and data centre
security appliances, optimised to deliver next generation threat
prevention, got off to a great start in the marketplace," he
said.
Check Point acquired two Israeli companies last year, cyber
security start-up Hyperwise and Lacoon Mobile Security.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer)