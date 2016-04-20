(Adds outlook, analyst comments, share reaction)
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, April 20 Network security provider
Check Point Software Technologies disappointed the
market on Wednesday with a second-quarter earnings forecast that
fell short of expectations.
Chief Executive Gil Shwed said he was slightly cautious on
the overall IT spending market even though the company was
seeing healthy activity in the second quarter.
Shwed, speaking after Check Point reported stronger than
expected first-quarter earnings, estimated the company would
earn $1.02-$1.09 a share in the second quarter on revenue of
$405-$435 million.
Analysts on average forecast that the Israel-based company
would earn $1.09 a share on revenue of $427.7 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares in Check Point, one of the world's leading providers
of corporate security software, fell more than four percent in
trading on Nasdaq.
Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal said the company's shift to a
subscription revenue model was impacting the second quarter by
$5-$10 million but said the company did not expect this to
change the annual outlook.
Check Point maintained its full year 2016 forecast which
predicts earnings per share of $4.45-$4.60 and revenue of
$1.72-$1.79 billion.
In the first quarter, the company achieved strong growth
from products to prevent cyber security threats as the market
moves away from technology that simply detects network
penetration.
"Unfortunately detection doesn't solve the problem. Cyber
security must be resolved differently," Shwed said.
The company's hardware and software combinations aimed at
the high-end market and data centres have got off to a great
start, Shwed said. He said the company was now launching
products for small and medium size businesses.
Check Point is also banking on mobile security to help drive
growth, which so far contributes just a small amount to
revenues. Last year, it acquired Israel's Lacoon Mobile Security
in addition to cyber security start-up Hyperwise.
The company earned $1.06 per diluted share, excluding
one-time items, in the first quarter, up from 95 cents a year
earlier. Revenue grew 9 percent to $404 million.
It was forecast to have earned $1.03 a share on
revenue of $404 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Additional reporting by Steven Scheer. Editing by Jane
Merriman)