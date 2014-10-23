(Adds outlook, CEO quotes, analyst comments, share reaction)
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV Oct 23 Network security provider Check
Point Software Technologies reported quarterly profit
that topped expectations and raised its full-year forecast on
strong demand for its threat prevention and other software
subscriptions.
Check Point earned 93 cents a share excluding one-time items
in the third quarter, up from 85 cents a year earlier. Revenue
grew 8 percent to $370.4 million, the Israeli-based company said
on Thursday.
Check Point, a leader in the corporate fight against cyber
crime and computer viruses, was forecast to have earned 91 cents
a share on revenue of $367.1 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Cyber security demand has become a top priority in today's
IT landscape and Check Point is at the right place at the right
time to benefit from these trends," said FBR Capital Markets
managing director Daniel Ives, who rates Check Point
"outperform".
"While tech stalwarts such as IBM, Oracle, SAP, and EMC are
seeing IT spending headwinds, pure play security vendors such as
Check Point are seeing the benefits of a shifting landscape ...
towards next generation cyber security platforms."
Check Point's shares were up 3.9 percent to $70 in
pre-market Nasdaq trading.
Revenue from its software blades - modular software building
blocks bought on an annual subscription basis - was especially
strong, with growth of 22 percent.
"There is still demand for security around the world and
this is the main reason for our growth," Chief Executive Officer
Gil Shwed told a news conference, noting the biggest driver was
the company's threat prevention blade.
This is in line with a trend in the industry as cyber
security providers focus on detecting and preventing attacks
before they penetrate organisations rather than just protecting
gateways as in the past.
"There are more attacks; they are more violent and more
sophisticated," Shwed said.
He forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $395 million to $430
million and earnings per share excluding one-time items of 99
cents to $1.09. Analysts on average estimated revenue of $410
million and EPS of $1.03.
Shwed also raised his full-year forecast to revenue of
$1.47-$1.505 billion from a previous estimate of $1.45-$1.5
billion, and adjusted EPS of $3.64-$3.74 from $3.50-$3.70.
Check Point, which has nearly $3.7 billion in cash, is
seeking to use some of its funds for mergers and acquisitions.
The company also expects to benefit from a strengthening
dollar against the shekel, if the trend continues.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)