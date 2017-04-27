BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
(Adds Q2 forecast, CEO comments, share reaction)
TEL AVIV, April 27 Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies posted a better than expected rise in first quarter net profit and revenue on growth in demand for mobile and cloud security and products to stop fast-evolving new threats.
Israel-based Check Point on Thursday forecast earnings per share (EPS) excluding one-time items of $1.17-$1.25 in the second quarter on revenue of $440 million-$465 million.
Analysts on average were estimating EPS of $1.23 on revenue of $453 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The outlook is in line with the company's full year forecast, announced in January, calling for adjusted EPS of $5.05-$5.25 on revenue of $1.85 billion-$1.9 billion, Chief Executive Gil Shwed told reporters.
"According to our internal metrics we’re growing the fastest in the business," he said.
Last week Check Point launched Infinity, a single unified platform for network, cloud and mobile security, which it says not only identifies threats but also keeps them out.
Only about 1 percent of companies protect their mobile devices and "companies haven’t necessarily felt a threat to the cloud," Shwed said. "The good news is we’re seeing fast growth."
Check Point, Israel's biggest technology company by market value, earned $1.20 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the first quarter, up from $1.06 a year earlier. Revenue grew 8 percent to $435 million.
It was forecast to earn $1.19 a share on revenue of $433 million.
Check Point shares were up 0.9 percent at $105.2 in pre-market trade on Nasdaq, after they closed at a record high of $105.36 on Tuesday.
"Our focus on cloud, mobility and threat prevention is paying off and has contributed nicely to results this quarter," Shwed said.
Subscriptions for software rose 27 percent to $112 million in the quarter. This beat analysts' average estimate of $109.9 million, "highlighting the industry's shift to a subscription services model," Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal said.
"Overall, Check Point is kicking off 2017 with a solid set of first quarter results," he said. (Reporting by Yuval Ben-David and Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer and Adrian Croft)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.