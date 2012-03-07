* Mine produced 453,000 tonnes of copper in 2011
* Environmental impact study for mine expansion due in May
* World No. 3 copper mine aims to double output
SANTIAGO, March 7 The world's No. 3 copper
mine, Chile's Collahuasi, said on Wednesday it expects output
this year to beat the 453,000 tonnes produced in 2011, and said
it planned to present in May an environmental impact study for
the deposit's expansion.
Output at Collahuasi, which produces around 3 percent of the
world's copper and is owned jointly by Anglo American Plc
and Xstrata Plc, tumbled 10 percent in 2011 from
a year earlier due to work stoppages, bad weather and accidents.
"We're expecting this year to be better than last, because
in 2011 we had a series of problems with production," said Juan
Carlos Palma, vice president of legal, corporate and community
affairs for the miner.
Collahuasi, as many of its Chilean peers, has been battered
by labor strife prompted by record prices for the red metal,
extreme weather and accidents.Collahuasi expects to present in May an environmental impact
study for its expansion plans which seek to double annual
production.
The expansion aims to boost annual output to between 800,000
tonnes and 1,000,000 tonnes, depending on a shareholder
decision, and should be finished in 2017.