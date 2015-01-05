Jan 5 Greek-yogurt maker Chobani is considering
replacing its Chief Executive Hamdi Ulukaya with its President
and Chief Operating Officer Kevin Burns, the NYPost reported
citing people familiar with the matter.
One of the primary reasons for the removal of Ulukaya, who
is also the founder of the company, is a product recall in 2013
that led to a negative EBITDA of $87 million in the fourth
quarter, the paper reported citing internal documents it
reviewed. (bit.ly/1xso0h9)
The recall was as a result of bad design and layout
incorporated during the construction of the company's $450
million Idaho facility, and due to lack of training for workers,
the NYPost reported.
Ulukaya, who built the Idaho facility, kept a lot of his key
executives in the dark as they continued to spend freely amid
mounting losses and increasing chaos at the factory, the report
said.
Private-equity firm TPG invested $750 million in the New
Berlin, New York-based company last year to save it from the
cash crunch arising as a result of the problems at Idaho.
Chobani and TPG could not be reached for comment outside
regular business hours.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)