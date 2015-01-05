(Adds comment from Chobani spokesman)
By Ankush Sharma
Jan 5 Greek yogurt maker Chobani is considering
replacing Chief Executive Hamdi Ulukaya with its President and
Chief Operating Officer Kevin Burns, the New York Post reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
One of the primary reasons for the removal of Ulukaya, who
founded the company, is a product recall in 2013 that led to
negative EBITDA of $87 million in the fourth quarter, the paper
reported, citing internal documents it reviewed. (bit.ly/1xso0h9)
The recall was a result of bad design and layout
incorporated during the construction of the company's $450
million Idaho factory and due to a lack of training for workers,
the Post reported.
Ulukaya, who built the factory, kept many of his key
executives in the dark as they continued to spend freely amid
mounting losses and increasing chaos at the factory, the
newspaper said.
Private equity firm TPG invested $750 million in
the New Berlin, New York-based company last year to save it from
the cash crunch arising as a result of the problems at Idaho.
"We've had an active, operationally based CEO search
underway to partner with our founder and owner (Ulukaya) and,
while we have several exciting, qualified candidates, no
decision has been made," a spokesman for Chobani said in an
emailed response.
TPG declined to comment.
(Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)