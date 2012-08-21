Aug 21 Aug 21 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG : * Kepler raises Lindt & Spruengli : price target to sfr 34000 from Sfr 32000; rating hold For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1580