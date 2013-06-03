By Marcy Nicholson
NEW YORK, June 3 In an increasingly
diet-conscious nation where the amount of chocolate candy sold
has tumbled in recent years, a niche segment of the U.S. market
is taking off: so-called "healthier" chocolate.
Studies declaring health benefits found in cocoa, combined
with new chocolate products touting lower fat and calories, have
helped manufacturers to capitalize on a growing consumer
appetite for these alternative sweets in the United States, the
world's biggest chocolate consumer.
Nestle USA says the lower-calorie chocolate line
that it launched in 2011 was one of its snack division's
best-ever debuts. A year later, Hershey Co brought out
Simple Pleasures, a brand with almost a third less fat than
average milk chocolates. The world leading maker of industrial
chocolate for retail brand companies, Barry Callebaut,
says products with health benefits now make up 5 percent of its
sales.
Rising demand for these products is increasingly apparent in
a recent improvement in the North American cocoa market, where
demand slowed throughout much of 2012. A surprising turnaround
was seen in the first quarter when "grindings", the term for
processing cocoa beans which is shorthand for commercial demand,
rose nearly 6 percent in North America, the biggest annual jump
in nearly two years.
In Europe and Asia, first quarter grindings tumbled.
Also included in the supposedly better-for-you chocolate
segment are bars that are gluten- or sugar-free, or that have
additives like probiotics to help promote healthy digestion and
other possible benefits.
Francisco Redruello, Euromonitor International senior
industry analyst for foods in London said these "healthier"
products are already having an influence on grindings.
"There's really a concern about obesity in the U.S. and this
is having an impact on demand for chocolate confectionery," he
said. "So 2012 has seen new concepts, new lines, trying to
launch healthier chocolate with low fat."
The tonnage of reduced fat chocolates sold in the United
States jumped 5 percent in 2012, outperforming the overall
chocolate confectionary market, according to Euromonitor, an
international consumer market research firm.
Euromonitor expects U.S. chocolate confectionery retail
volume sales will improve and be flat in 2013, and said volume
fell roughly 15 percent over the past five years after many
companies reduced treat sizes.
LOWER CALORIE AND LOW FAT LAUNCHES
The United States is the No. 1 chocolate-consuming country,
though several European countries consume more per person.
About 13 percent of the world's annual cocoa production,
just over 500,000 tonnes, is used for U.S. chocolate candy,
according to U.S. Economic Census data analyzed by the National
Confectioners Association (NCA). That accounts for two-thirds of
total U.S. cocoa consumption.
"Today, it is increasingly about consumers weighing not only
the costs of goods, but the multitude of benefits they offer as
well," said Todd Hale, a senior vice president, consumer and
shopper insights for Nielsen, which provides global consumer
information and insights.
Nestle USA, a subsidiary of Nestle SA, expanded on its
low-fat Skinny Cow frozen snack line with Skinny Cow Candy in
2011. In March, it added Divine Filled Chocolates to their line:
130-calorie pouches of three chocolate candies.
Tricia Bowles, communications manager for Nestle Confections
& Snacks, Nestle USA, said this was one of the most successful
new product launches in her 20 years with the division.
"We do not view these products as being healthy but
fantastic alternatives to what you might eat when we all know we
love chocolate," Bowles said.
Hershey states that its Simple Pleasures line contains 30
percent less fat than the average leading milk chocolates.
Swiss-based Barry Callebaut, which manufactures chocolate
for large food companies like Hershey Co, Mondelez,
Unilever, as well as bakeries and others, has also
noticed the shift, said spokesman Raphael Wermuth.
Wermuth said the company sees rising demand for chocolates
with "health benefits", such as chocolates with high flavonol
content, which scientists have found to positively impact brain
performance. Other chocolates that fall into this category
include those with less fat or that are sweetened with refined
sugar alternatives such as stevia.
Meanwhile, a recent study by global market research provider
Mintel showed U.S. consumer preferences shifted away from milk
chocolate toward dark chocolate, which is considered to have
more health benefits.
Milk chocolate is still favored overall, and while Simple
Pleasures and Skinny Cow have a small following among the diet
conscious, they will remain a tiny niche.
"In general, people don't eat chocolate to feel well, they
eat it to feel good," said Marcia Mogelonsky, director of
Innovation and Insight at Mintel. "The last thing on most
chocolate eaters' minds is health."