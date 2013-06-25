June 25 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on Tuesday sold C$600 million ($570 million) of senior unsecured debentures in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The sale consisted of C$400 million ($380 million) of 3.554 percent debentures, due July 5, 2018, which were priced at par to yield 165 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

Also included in the sale were C$200 million of 4.903 percent debentures, due July 5, 2023, which were priced at par to yield 238 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Montreal were the bookrunning managers of the sale.

The issue is for sale only in Canada.