June 25 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment
Trust on Tuesday sold C$600 million ($570 million) of senior
unsecured debentures in two parts, according to a term sheet
seen by Reuters.
The sale consisted of C$400 million ($380 million) of 3.554
percent debentures, due July 5, 2018, which were priced at par
to yield 165 basis points over the Canadian government
benchmark.
Also included in the sale were C$200 million of 4.903
percent debentures, due July 5, 2023, which were priced at par
to yield 238 basis points over the Canadian government
benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank
of Montreal were the bookrunning managers of the sale.
The issue is for sale only in Canada.