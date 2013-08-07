BRIEF-Suncorp says Simon Machell appointed to board
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Aug 7 Trading in shares of Chong Hing Bank Ltd was suspended on Wednesday morning, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange.
No further details were immediately available.
The shares last closed on Tuesday at HK$22.45. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
* Entered into an unconditional contract to acquire Sundown Motor Resort and Village in Canberra, Act (Sundown) for $17 million
NEW YORK, April 6 Two Virginia men have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to a $15.3 billion takeover by Intel Corp.