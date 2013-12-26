Fitch: Liberty Interactive and QVC Ratings Unaffected by GCI Acquisition
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 06 (Fitch) According to Fitch Ratings, the
ratings for Liberty
Interactive LLC (Liberty) and its wholly owned subsidiary QVC
Inc. (QVC),
including the 'BB' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), are
unaffected by the
acquisition of General Communication, Inc. (GCI) and subsequent
tax- free spin
of a newly formed entity (GCI Liberty) created following the
contribution to GCI
of certain assets and liabilities of Liberty Ve