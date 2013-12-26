Fitch: Liberty Interactive and QVC Ratings Unaffected by GCI Acquisition

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 06 (Fitch) According to Fitch Ratings, the ratings for Liberty Interactive LLC (Liberty) and its wholly owned subsidiary QVC Inc. (QVC), including the 'BB' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), are unaffected by the acquisition of General Communication, Inc. (GCI) and subsequent tax- free spin of a newly formed entity (GCI Liberty) created following the contribution to GCI of certain assets and liabilities of Liberty Ve