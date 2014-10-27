Oct 27 Chongqing Department Store Co Ltd

* Says 9-month net profit down 20.3 percent y/y at 485.6 million yuan (79.40 million US dollar)

* Says plans to invest 150 million yuan in setting up micro-credit firm with partners

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tA99yY; bit.ly/1twhXqK

