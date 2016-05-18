BRIEF-Chemocentryx says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treating patients with C3G
* Says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treatment of debilitating kidney disease C3 glomerulopathy
May 18 Chongqing Lummy Pharmaceutical :
* Says it to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 26 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 23 for 2015
* Says its shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 24 and the dividend will be paid on May 24
* A pending platelet additive solution shortage is expected to impact some U.S. blood centers producing intercept platelets