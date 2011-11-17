(Following item previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Kane Wu

HONG KONG, Nov 17 (Basis Point) - China's Chongqing city is seeking three multi-billion yuan financing deals to back the construction of its light rail Line 6, banking sources said.

China Development Bank is said to be the mandated lead arranger behind all three deals, consisting of a roughly 3 billion yuan ($472.8 million) 25-year loan for Line 6 construction phase one, an over 7 billion yuan 25-year loan for phase two, and a more than 3 billion yuan loan for a sub-line of Line 6.

CDB declined to comment.

Sources said major Chinese banks have been invited to join the deals, which are likely to offer a margin of 100 percent of the PBOC rate.

Sources said CDB originally planned to close the 3 billion yuan 25-year facility as part of a bilateral loan. However, the bank has decided to syndicate the deal as it "feels a lot of pressure completing the lending on its own", one source said.

"All banks have tight credit limits these days, even CDB, so it wants to make it a syndicated loan," another source said.

Sources said the deal for Line 6 phase one will likely close by the year-end as the borrower needs money urgently to meet the construction schedule.

Chongqing Rail Transit (Group) is the only company in Chongqing responsible for the city's rail transit construction, operation and development.

According to the company's website, the construction of Line 6 phase one started in 2009 and is scheduled for completion in 2012.

The sub-line is also scheduled to start operating in 2012, while Line 6 phase two will be put into operation in 2013, the website says.

The company secured a 3 billion yuan five-year financing via insurance funds in June for the construction of light rail Line 6, according to local media.

A source said the company is seeking alternative ways of financing, from insurance funds and leasing companies, because banks may not be able to lend much at this time of the year due to saturated credit limits and low pricing of the deals. ($1 = 6.346 Chinese Yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)