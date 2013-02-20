SHANGHAI Feb 20 China's Bank of Chongqing is
turning to the Hong Kong market for a planned $500-600 million
initial public offering this year after waiting for almost five
years to list on the mainland, IFR reported on Wednesday.
The city lender in western China made the decision because
there are too many companies waiting for mainland IPOs and the
government has not made clear policies and criteria for listings
of city and rural commercial banks in Shanghai or Shenzhen, IFR,
a Thomson Reuters publication, said citing two sources familiar
with the situation.
Calls to Bank of Chongqing were unanswered.
Bank of Chongqing is the latest Chinese company turning to
Hong Kong for fundraising as China's securities regulator has
suspended IPO approvals since November to reduce equity supply
and help stabilize the stock market.
Bank of Shanghai, 8 percent owned by HSBC Holdings Plc
, and Longjiang Bank, based in the northeastern province
of Heilongjiang, have both decided to list in Hong
Kong.
Currently, there are more than 850 companies that have
applied for a mainland listing, with some analysts estimating it
could take as long as five years for some of those to list.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing
by Matt Driskill)