BRIEF-FAW Car expects to return to profit in Q1
* Says it expects to return to net profit of 130-190 million yuan ($18.84-$27.53 million) in Q1 versus net loss of 423.1 million yuan year ago
Oct 23 Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd
* Says unit to invest in two projects in Sichuan province worth a combined 640 million yuan ($105 million)
