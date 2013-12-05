SHANGHAI Dec 5 Danish brewer Carlsberg
has bought a 30.3 percent stake in China's Chongqing
Brewery, raising its stake in the company to 60
percent, the Chinese alcohol maker said on Thursday.
Carlsberg, the world's fourth-largest brewer, bought 146.6
million shares at 20 yuan ($3.28) per share in Chongqing
Brewery, the Chinese firm said in a statement on the Shanghai
Stock Exchange.
This would price the deal at around 2.9 billion yuan
($476.07 million).
The Danish firm was given the greenlight for the deal at the
end of October after it launched its bid aimed at boosting its
presence China's $76 billion liquor market.
($1 = 6.0916 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Matt
Driskill)