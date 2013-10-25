BRIEF-Maruei Department Store says Kowa offers takeover bid for its shares
* Says Kowa Company, Ltd offered a takeover bid for 39.8 million shares of the company, aiming to fully acquire the company
Oct 25 Chongqing Department Store Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 14 percent at 610 million yuan ($100 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/mur24v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Sees to swing to net loss at 30 million yuan to 40 million yuan in FY 2016 versus net profit at 13.1 million yuan in FY 2015