BRIEF-Siam Wellness Group says qtrly profit for the period 45.2 mln baht
* Qtrly total revenues 227.4 million baht versus 176 million baht
Jan 7 Chongqing Jianshe Motorcycle Co Ltd
* Says 2014 motor bike sales down 12.5 percent y/y at 923,315 units
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Klc1aq
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Qtrly total revenues 227.4 million baht versus 176 million baht
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary as interim holding company in the U.S., named as Hibino USA Inc, on May 25