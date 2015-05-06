JOHANNESBURG May 6 Botswana's supermarket chain Choppies plans a secondary listing on South Africa's JSE securities exchange, subject to approval, the company said on Wednesday.

"The proposed listing ... will give us a platform to continue our journey of growth and expansion. It will also enhance our public profile in South Africa, where we continue to expand our footprint," group CEO Ramachandran Ottapathu said in a statement. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)