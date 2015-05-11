JOHANNESBURG May 11 Botswana grocer Choppies
plans to raise $48 million in a secondary listing on
the Johannesburg bourse, it said on Monday, seeking to boost its
profile among investors in Africa's largest and most liquid
stock market.
Choppies, which runs 125 stores in its home market, South
Africa and Zimbabwe, will list the shares on May 27.
Under the offering to selected institutional investors in
South Africa and Botswana, Choppies will sell 117.4 million new
shares along with 160 million from existing shareholders.
The offer price for each share will be determined in a
bookbuild process run by FirstRand's investment bank
unit Rand Merchant Bank, it said.
"The listing will allow us to fast-track the continued
roll-out of new stores, unlock opportunities in new markets and
fund acquisitions," CEO Ramachandran Ottapathu said.
The $482 million company, which already trades on the
Botswana Stock Exchange, plans to nearly double its store
numbers in existing markets and enter new countries such as
Zambia, Tanzania and Kenya.
Ottapathu said the company's seven distribution warehouses
in the region could support 250 stores in South Africa, Botswana
and Zimbabwe.
"We are on track to have over 200 stores by the end of next
year and we will be opening our first stores in Zambia and
Tanzania by mid-2015," he said.
Further expansion into the rest of Africa, where sales
growth is about three times the rate in matured, saturated South
Africa, would pit the Gaborone-based company against dominant
South African retailers such as Shoprite and Spar Group
.
Choppies, which had a total debt of 590 million Botswana
pula ($60.2 million) at end of last year, said some of the money
would be also used to pay down debt.
The company's sales totalled 5 billion pula last year, while
its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation, or core profit, was 352 million pula.
