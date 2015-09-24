* Eyes Oct. 7 listing in Frankfurt
FRANKFURT, Sept 24 German wind and solar park
operator CHORUS Clean Energy revived its plans for an
initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, more than two months
after putting its flotation on ice due to the Greek crisis and
jittery markets.
"The environment stabilised enough that we could launch
another attempt," Chief Executive Holger Goetze told Reuters.
CHORUS is the latest in a series of German firms to announce
plans for an IPO, including automotive supplier Schaeffler and
Bayer's plastics division Covestro, as companies try
to take advantage of robust equity markets.
CHORUS said it would offer investors up to 12 million new
shares from a capital increase, in addition to 914,058 existing
shares held by stockholders and an over-allotment of up to 1.9
million existing shares.
At the mid point of the price range of 9.75 euros to 12.50
euros, gross proceeds of the IPO will be up to about 125 million
euros. CHORUS said its stock would start trading on the
Frankfurt stock exchange on Oct. 7.
Wind park operators such as CHORUS and larger peer Capital
Stage, have benefited from rising demand for energy
assets, most of which offer stable returns in times of
record-low interest rates.
CHORUS, founded in 1998, has said it would use the proceeds
from the initial public offering to expand its portfolio -- more
than 250 megawatt (MW) of capacity in five European countries
including Germany and Italy.
"We want to grow significantly and expect that we can more
than double the portfolio in a relatively short time," CEO
Goetze said.
($1 = 0.8935 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan in Frankfurt, Tom Kaeckenhoff and
Anneli Palmen in Duesseldorf; Editing by Madeline Chambers)