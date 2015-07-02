WELLINGTON, July 2 New Zealand's
telecommunications regulator on Thursday rejected pressure from
network operator Chorus Ltd to allow it to charge more
for use of its broadband and copper line networks, which the
company says it needs to make them viable.
The Commerce Commission said Chorus would be able to charge
a wholesale price of NZ$38.43 a month for a copper phone line
and broadband connection, a few cents higher than that proposed
last December but less than the company had sought for the
government-backed ultrafast broadband network it is building.
The draft decision, to be confirmed by the end of this year,
will mean an increase of about NZ$4 a month in the interim price
imposed by the regulator last December. Most submissions to the
commission had called for lower charges.
Chorus said the new price limits would hit earnings before
interest, depreciation, amortisation and tax (EBITDA) by about
NZ$80 million ($53.7 million) a year. The company posted EBITDA
of NZ$649 million last year and has forecast between NZ$590
million and NZ$605 million for the current year.
The regulator, however, said the higher price should not be
backdated, and was also proposing Chorus should cut transaction
charges by nearly a third, which would cost the company NZ$12
million a year in revenue.
Chorus is building about 75 percent of the national
ultrafast broadband network, which is going to cost around
NZ$1.7 billion with the government contributing NZ$1.35 billion.
"Chorus continues to believe that the draft pricing
significantly undervalues the true cost of network investment in
New Zealand," chief executive Mark Ratcliffe said in a
statement.
Chorus shares eased 0.7 percent to NZ$2.98 in early trading,
compared with a 0.4 percent rise on the broader market.
The company has suspended its dividends and revised capital
spending to cover the earnings impact of the price controls,
which it had feared might cost it as much as NZ$1 billion over
six years.
The company took the network operations of the former
Telecom NZ Ltd, whose retail activities became Spark Ltd
.
($1 = 1.4899 New Zealand dollars)
