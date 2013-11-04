WELLINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) -
* NZ's chorus says regulator broadband pricing puts funding
at risk
* Regulator decides copper broadband service price would cut
current price by 50 pct to apply from Dec 1 2014
* Benchmark price below cost of providing service
* Chorus estimates this will have around a NZ$142 million
annualised EBITDA impact
* Chorus says proposed government intervention needed to
avoid very negative consequences
* Says would have to talk to lenders and ratings agencies
* Price change likely to have a material adverse effect
under the terms of Chorus' borrowing arrangement, and lenders
would be entitled to trigger an event of default
