WELLINGTON Dec 2 New Zealand telecommunications
network operator Chorus Ltd said on Tuesday its
earnings will take a lesser hit after the sector regulator
proposed easier price controls on broadband over its network,
sending the company's shares to a one year high.
The Commerce Commission has raised the proposed prices
Chorus can charge for access to its copper lines network,
although they are still 13.5 percent what the company has been
charging.
Chorus would be able to charge a wholesale price of NZ$38.39
a month for a copper phone line and broadband connection under
the draft pricing announced by the Commission against NZ$34.44
initially proposed last year.
The company said the new prices would hit its earnings
before interest, depreciation, amortisation and tax (EBITDA) by
about NZ$80 million ($63 million) a year compared to NZ$170
million under the original proposal.
Chorus shares surged 14.5 percent to a one year high of
NZ$2.45 in early trading.
The company said it would review the new proposals, but the
price was still below what it has been allowed to charge and
consumers should not expect lower prices.
The proposals are open for further submissions and a final
decision is due by April next year.
Chorus has suspended its dividends and revised capital
spending to cover the earnings impact of the price controls,
which it said might cost it as much as NZ$1 billion over six
years.
Chorus, created in 2011 by the split of the former Telecom
NZ Ltd's retail and network operations, is building about
three-quarters of the government backed ultrafast broadband
network.
It had said the planned price controls would hurt its
ability to build the new network.
(1 US dollar = 1.2694 New Zealand dollar)
(Gyles Beckford)