WELLINGTON Aug 26 New Zealand telecommunications network operator Chorus Ltd reported a profit of NZ$171 million ($133.38 million)for the year on Monday but said that potentially lower broadband prices may cut its annual earnings by up to NZ$100 million.

The profit figure was for the year to June 30. There was no directly comparable result from last year because the company traded for only seven months after being carved out of Telecom Corp.

It declared a dividend of 15.5 cents a share against last year's 14.4 cents, the latter figure calculated pro rata.

It said that the outcome of a government regulatory review on broadband pricing was uncertain, but that it could lead to a fall in Chorus' prices.

It said this could cut its annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by in the range of NZ$20 million to NZ$100 million.

But it added that its dividend guidance for the 2014 remained unchanged at 25.5 cents per share. ($1 = 1.2821 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Pravin Char)