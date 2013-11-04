WELLINGTON Nov 5 Shares in New Zealand
telecommunications network operator Chorus Ltd fell on
Tuesday, after the competition regulator recommended a sharp
reduction in the price of broadband over the existing copper
phone line network.
The Commerce Commission said Chorus's charge for wholesale
Internet service providers to access its copper network should
be cut by more than 23 percent from Dec. 1 2014.
Shares in Chorus fell as much as 22 cents or 8.4 percent to
NZ$2.41, a three month low, in early trading.
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)