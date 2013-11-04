(Adds quotes, updates prices)
By Gyles Beckford
WELLINGTON Nov 5 Shares in New Zealand
telecommunications network operator Chorus Ltd fell on
Tuesday after the competition regulator recommended a sharp
reduction in the price of broadband over the existing copper
line network.
The Commerce Commission said Chorus's charge for wholesale
internet service providers to access its copper network should
be cut by more than 23 percent to NZ$34.44 a month from Dec. 1
2014. It was a slight reduction on the regulator's recommended
price cut in a draft decision last December.
Shares in Chorus fell as much as 22 cents, of 8.4 percent,
to a 3-month low of NZ$2.41 in early trading. They last traded
at NZ$2.44.
Chorus said the decision, if implemented, would hit annual
earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) by around NZ$142 million ($118 million). The company
reported EBITDA of NZ$663 million in the year to June 30.
It said it would seriously impact future funding lines,
might put it in default of lending conditions, and force a
review of its capital structure and dividend policy.
"We would have much less cash every year to invest and we
simply will not be able to borrow the sums of money we need to
make up to a NZ$3 billion investment in UFB," said chief
executive Mark Ratcliffe.
He said the price controls would jeopardise its role in
building the government-backed ultrafast broadband fibre network
(UFB), and slow consumer uptake of the network.
Chorus said the regulator's decision put it in a "regulatory
blackhole", and by the time the UFB was completed in 2020 it
would face a NZ$1 billion funding shortfall.
"It's a poor outcome for Chorus ... it puts the ball in the
government's court," said Bryan Burke of Craigs Investment
Partners.
The government, which is reviewing regulation of the sector,
will make the final decision on pricing. It has previously said
it may overrule the regulator's recommendation.
Chorus, a top-10 company, operates the nationwide copper
wire fixed-line network and exchanges, formerly owned by
Telecom, from which it derives more than 80 percent of its
revenue.
A coalition of consumer groups and telecommunications
companies said the price cut was fair and should not be
overturned.
($1=NZ$1.21)
(Editing by Stephen Coates)