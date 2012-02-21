* CEO says Chorus has bigger, more diversified fleet
* Watching WestJet's plans "very carefully"
* Chorus back to profit in Q4, in line with forecasts
* Shares close up 2.7 pct
Feb 21 Chorus Aviation's bigger
and more diversified fleet will help it defend its turf against
WestJet Airline's planned regional airline in Canada,
Chorus's chief executive said on Tuesday.
Even so, Chorus, which flies short-haul routes for Air
Canada under the Jazz brand, is following WestJet's
plans "very carefully", CEO and President Joseph Randell said.
"We're able to efficiently serve a lot of markets," Randell
told analysts and media on a conference call to discuss Chorus's
fourth quarter results, which were in line with analyst
forecasts.
"We've got a lot of flexibility in terms of the aircraft
type, the aircraft size, whereas WestJet is planning just to fly
40 of a large turboprop aircraft," he said.
Under a so-called capacity purchase agreement, Chorus
operates 125 aircraft for Air Canada, flying to smaller
destinations as well as to large communities at off-peak hours
throughout Canada and into the United States.
WestJet, Canada's second biggest airline, said this month
that it will launch a regional operation to serve smaller
Canadian destinations, putting it head-to-head with Air Canada
and Chorus who currently have monopolies on some of these
routes.
WestJet plans to launch the carrier next year with a fleet
of about 40 turboprop planes.
"By necessity, there will be some differences, I believe, in
the missions and the networks that are operated," Randell said,
adding that all commercial decisions were Air Canada's to make.
Chorus released its results on Monday, reporting a profit of
C$22.7 million ($22.7 million) or 18 Canadian cents a share, in
the three months to Dec. 31. That compared with a loss of C$11.9
million, or 10 Canadian cents a share, in the same period in
2010.
Chorus's shares closed 2.7 percent higher at C$3.83 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.