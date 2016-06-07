HONG KONG, June 7 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Ltd, China's largest jeweller by market value,
reported a 46 percent fall in full-year profit, hurt by weak
consumer sentiment and a fall in tourist arrivals.
The Hong Kong-based jeweller, which has a strong presence in
China, had warned in May that its full-year profit could be half
of what it reported last year due to persistently weak consumer
sentiment. Hedging losses and the sale of more gold items with
lower profit margins also hurt profit.
Net profit fell to HK$2.94 billion ($378.5 million) for the
year ended in March, the lowest yearly profit since its listing
in December 2011. Revenue fell to HK$56.59 billion from HK$64.28
billion. It posted a profit of HK$5.46 billion in the year-ago
period.
"We expect the market environment for the region to remain
challenging in the year ahead," Chairman Henry Cheng said in a
filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Tuesday.
Same-store sales of its jewellery business in mainland China
fell 10.3 percent, while that of Hong Kong and Macau fell 21.7
percent.
Retail network including China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan,
expanded to 2,319 points of sales (POS) as of end March, 62 more
from the previous year.
"The net store openings for this year will be similar to the
year just passed," Managing Director Kent Wong said in a news
conference.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery has repeatedly warned of a weaker
business environment and said in January that it would close
some of its Hong Kong stores.
Last week, Hong Kong saw its retail sales falling for the
14th successive month in April, as a drop in tourists and weak
local consumption deepened the pain for retailers in the city.
April sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts
fell 16.6 percent in value terms, a 20th consecutive month of
declines. Hong Kong tourist arrivals in April fell 2.1 percent
from a year earlier.
($1 = 7.7675 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)