HONG KONG Nov 22 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, China's largest jeweller by market value, on Tuesday reported a 21.5 percent fall in first-half profit, hurt by weak consumer sentiment and a fall in tourist arrivals in the city.

Net profit fell to HK$1.22 billion ($157.31 million) for the six months ended in September, the lowest half-yearly profit since listing in December 2011, and down from a profit of HK$1.56 billion a year ago.

Revenue for April-September fell 23.5 percent to HK$21.53 billion from HK$28.12 billion in the same period last year.

The Hong Kong-based jeweller, which has a strong presence in China, had flagged a narrower decline in same-store sales for the fiscal second quarter.

Same-store sales of its jewellery business in mainland China fell 20.9 percent, while that in Hong Kong and Macau fell 25.7 percent. ($1 = 7.7556 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)