(Add details, management comment)
* First-half revenue down 23.5 pct on year
* H1 same-store sales of jewellery business in China fall
20.9 pct
* Sales of jewellery, watches in HK down for 25th month in
Sept
HONG KONG, Nov 22 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Ltd, China's largest jeweller by market value, on
Tuesday reported a 21.5 percent fall in first-half profit, hurt
by weak consumer sentiment and a fall in tourist arrivals in the
city.
The Hong Kong-based jeweller, which has a strong presence in
China, saw narrower declines in same-store sales for the fiscal
second quarter.
Net profit fell to HK$1.22 billion ($157.31 million) for the
six months ended in September, the lowest half-yearly profit
since listing in December 2011, and down from a profit of
HK$1.56 billion a year ago.
Revenue for April-September fell 23.5 percent to HK$21.53
billion from HK$28.12 billion in the same period last year.
"While we hold a cautiously optimistic stance in the near
term, we remain confident on the long-term prospects of the
Greater China jewellery market," Chairman Henry Cheng said at a
news conference.
Same-store sales of its jewellery business in mainland China
fell 20.9 percent, while that in Hong Kong and Macau fell 25.7
percent.
Its retail network including China, Hong Kong, Macau and
Taiwan expanded to 2,326 points of sales (POS) as of
end-September, seven more than the end of the previous fiscal
year.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery had said earlier its same-store
sales in Hong Kong and Macau slid 30 percent for the
July-September quarter, while rival Luk Fook saw its
same store sales down 37 percent.
Hong Kong retail sales fell for the 19th straight month in
September, while sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and
valuable gifts dropped 12.3 percent in value terms - the 25th
consecutive month of declines.
Tourist arrivals in September slid 3 percent from a year
earlier and inbound tourism spending plunged 13.6 percent in the
first half of 2016, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board.
($1 = 7.7556 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil
Nair)