By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Jan 8 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Ltd, the world's largest jewellery retailer by market
value, posted a 10 percent drop in third-quarter retail sales on
Thursday, hit by unrest in Hong Kong, and said the current
quarter would also be weak.
The company said retail sales in Hong Kong, Macau and all
other markets excluding China dropped 16 percent in the three
months ended Dec. 31, which was the first reporting period
reflecting the full impact of the pro-democracy protests in Hong
Kong. Chinese retail sales were down 6 percent.
"We are disappointed with the performance in the third
quarter," Finance Director Hamilton Cheng told journalists on a
conference call. "Occupy Central did have an impact and consumer
confidence needs time to rebuild."
Same-store sales fell 18 percent during the quarter, with
Hong Kong, Macau and other non-China markets down 21 percent,
while the mainland was down 15 percent. Gold product sales
continued to be less than they were last year, the company said.
"The weak sentiment will extend to the fourth quarter," said
managing director Kent Wong, with China's crackdown on lavish
spending and a growing number of Chinese customers shopping
abroad expected to continue impacting sales.
The data came a week after Hong Kong posted a
better-than-expected 4.1 percent rise in November retail sales
values as consumer sentiment stabilized. Sales of jewellery and
watches slid 2 percent after a 11.5 percent fall in October.
Chow Tai Fook, which competes with Cartier and Tiffany & Co
, felt the impact of the pro-democracy demonstrations
that paralysed parts of Hong Kong and scared off mainland
Chinese tourists for more than 2-1/2 months. It said its Hong
Kong same-store sales for October fell 24 percent.
Smaller rival Luk Fook Holdings and operator of
Harvey Nichols department stores in Hong Kong, Dickson Concepts
, had also flagged a hit from the
protests.
Authorities cleared the last of three pro-democracy protest
sites in prime shopping district Causeway Bay on Dec. 15,
marking the end of the months-long protests.
The retail sector seems to be stabilizing now. Apparel
retailer Bauhaus International (Holdings) Ltd on
Wednesday posted a 6 percent rise in same-store sales in Hong
Kong and Macau for the three months ended in December, while
China was up 9 percent.
Luxury retailers are still feeling pressure from Beijing's
ongoing anti-corruption campaign, however, which has seen many
Chinese visitors curb lavish spending in Hong Kong.
