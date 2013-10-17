BRIEF-Sohar Poultry Nine-month profit falls
* Nine-month net profit 313,000 rials versus 323,000 rials year ago
Oct 17 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd
* Says group revenue growth 35 percent y/y; mainland China revenue growth 33 percent y/y for quarter ended Sept
* Chow Tai Fook says group same store sales growth 18 percent y/y; mainland China same store sales growth 12 percent y/y for quarter ended sept
* Chow Tai Fook says strong group revenue growth due to rising sales of gold products, improving wholesale business
* Chow Tai Fook says mass luxury jewellery to continue to be major growth driver
* Chow Tai Fook says contribution of gold products to total revenue normalised to 59 percent during quarter versus 69 percent in previous quarter after gold buying spree faded
