HONG KONG, June 26Chow Tai Fook, the world's largest jewellery retailer, posted a 79 percent jump in net profit for the year ended March, lifted by strong demand in China.

Net profit rose to HK$6.34 billion ($816.93 million) from HK$3.54 billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The company controlled by the family of Hong Kong jewellery and property tycoon Cheng Yu-teng has been expanding its reach on the mainland to tap rising demand.

Shares of Chow Tai Fook have dropped 34 percent so far this year, lagging a 3 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index . ($1 = 7.7608 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Farah Master; editing by)