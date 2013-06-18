HONG KONG, June 18 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Ltd, the world's largest jewellery retailer by market
value, posted a 13 percent fall in net profit for the year ended
March, as slower economic growth and a crackdown on luxury
spending weighed on sales.
Net profit fell to HK$5.5 billion ($709 million)from HK$6.34
billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement on the
Hong Kong stock exchange. That was compared to a forecast of
HK$5.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 7.7598 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting By Donny Kwok and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by
Himani Sarkar)