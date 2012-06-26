By Farah Master
HONG KONG, June 26 Chow Tai Fook, the
world's biggest jewellery retailer, reported a 79 percent jump
in annual profit, buoyed by demand for luxury goods in China,
though global economic uncertainties may slow revenue growth in
the near term.
The Hong Kong-listed company, which competes with brands
like Cartier and Tiffany as well as local players Chow
Sang Sang and Luk Fook, will spend as much
as HK$1 billion ($128.85 million) in 2013 with a focus on
boosting sales of higher-margin gem-set jewellery and expanding
its outlet network.
"Our current growth is at a sustainable level," Managing
Director Kent Wong told reporters in Hong Kong on Tuesday,
dismissing concerns of a debilitating slowdown.
Chow Tai Fook posted a net profit of HK$6.34 billion for the
year ended March, compared with HK$3.54 billion a year earlier,
the company said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Revenue grew 61 percent to HK$56.6 billion, of which
mainland China accounted for more than half and sales of gold
products comprising 52.6 percent of the total.
China's gold demand hit a record in the first quarter of
2012 on investor worries over inflation and property market
curbs, according to the World Gold Council, bucking a lower
trend in global consumption driven by higher prices. China does
not publish gold trade data.
So far this quarter, spot gold prices have shed more
than 5 percent, reversing most of the near 7 percent gain in the
previous three months.
"We are not affected by movements in the price of gold as we
are hedged, so it doesn't affect margins," Chairman Henry Cheng
told reporters.
NEAR-TERM SLOWDOWN
Chow Tai Fook, founded more than eight decades ago, said it
expects to double overall revenue in three years, a pace that
will lag previous growth rates.
Jewellery sales in China are in the midst of a deep cyclical
downturn due to global economic uncertainty, HSBC said in a
report this month.
"Jewellery sales growth in Greater China has slowed sharply
from more than 40 percent in 2011 to the low-teens year on year
for the year to date in 2012," the bank said, adding that its
top pick in the sector was Chow Tai Fook.
Chow Tai Fook, controlled by the family of Hong Kong
jewellery and property tycoon Cheng Yu-teng, recorded a 64
percent jump in revenue from mainland China in the last fiscal
year.
Chow Tai Fook would specifically target third and
fourth-tier cities to help boost revenue, Chairman Cheng said.
As at March 31, Chow Tai Fook had 1,627 points of sale, with
the majority located in mainland cities, particularly tier 2 to
4 cities, which it said were more resilient to economic
downturns given China's push to stimulate consumption among
lower and middle-income groups.
The company, whose name means good luck in Cantonese, has
said it is aiming to grow its point of sales network to 2,000
within the next four years.
Shares of Chow Tai Fook have dropped 34 percent so far this
year, after its listing in December. That compares with a 3
percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. Shares of
domestic rivals Chow Sang Sang and Luk Fook have also dropped,
down 43 percent and 11 percent.
One of China's biggest household names, the mass luxury
focused jeweller is also expanding into segments including
diamonds.
The Chinese jewellery market is forecast to reach HK$1.5
trillion ($198 billion) by 2015, making China the world's
largest jewellery market, according to a report from Frost &
Sullivan last year.
($1 = 7.7608 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Ryan Woo)