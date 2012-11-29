* H1 profit HK$1.82 bln vs forecast of HK$2.18 bln
* Sees positive signs in China retail market
* Shares down 22 pct this year, lagging main index
(Recasts, adds focus)
By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Nov 29 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Ltd, the world's biggest jewellery retailer by market
value, said on Thursday it is targeting e-commerce as a pillar
of future growth after online sales tripled in the first half.
The Hong Kong-listed company, despite posting a
disappointing slump in six-month profit, was also upbeat about a
near-term pick-up in China's luxury spending and the prospect of
strong longer-term demand due to increasing wealth and spending
power in smaller cities.
With 12 million couples getting married in China each year,
there is huge underlying demand for gold jewellery products,
Chow Tai Fook Managing Director Kent Wong told a news
conference.
Like rivals, Chow Tai Fook is focusing on expanding into
second, third and lower tier cities in China, which are,
according to some predictions, expected to help drive
double-digit growth in demand over the next three years.
The company, which competes with Cartier, Tiffany &
Co and local firms like Luk Fook Holdings
(International) Ltd, reported a 33 percent fall in
profit for the six months ended September to HK$1.82 billion,
below an average forecast of HK$2.18 billion from five analysts
polled by Reuters.
It was hurt by slower economic growth in China, higher
operating costs and losses on gold hedging, but it said there
were positive signs that indicated consumer confidence and
mainland China's luxury spending would pick up gradually.
The company said e-commerce channels would continue to
extend its customer reach, especially to younger consumers and
this business year's online sales could climb as much as
threefold. China's e-commerce industry saw growth of 45 percent
year-on-year in the second quarter to reach 278.8 billion yuan
($44.8 billion).
"We see huge development potential in e-commerce and we also
see the practice is also changing with more people willing to
shop online even for luxury goods," said Wong.
The company also said that Cheng Yu-Tung, 87, the jewellery
and property tycoon whose family controls the company, plans to
retire as a non-executive director but remain as honorary
chairman.
VOLATILE GOLD
The company had flagged this month that it expected its
gross profit margin to fall 2-3 percent during the six-month
period due to gold hedging activities as the price of gold
increased, and the warning had added pressure to its share
price.
Shares of Chow Tai Fook have dropped 22 percent so far this
year, compared to a 19 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng
Index. On Thursday prior to the earnings announcement,
they ended up 5.4 percent after Luk Fook reported
better-than-expected results.
Seeking to better weather volatile gold prices, it now plans
to relax its hedging level to about 70 percent of its total gold
inventories from almost fully hedged.
Six-month revenue for Chow Tai Fook grew 6.5 percent to
HK$25.4 billion, of which mainland China accounted for more than
half, with lower-end luxury products the main driver of revenue
growth. Sales of gold products comprised more than half of the
total.
Wong also said the company would focus on products priced
below HK$100,000 and be prudent in accumulating products priced
more than HK$1 million.
Rival Luk Fook posted a smaller-than-estimated 22 percent
drop in first-half net profit to HK$558.2 million, although it
was hit by surging costs in staff and rent. Its shares jumped 10
percent to their highest in more than a month.
($1 = 6.2273 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)