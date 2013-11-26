* First-half net profit hits $452.6 million
* Revenue rose 48.5 percent to HK$37.77 billion
* Same-store sales in China, HK, Macau show strong growth
HONG KONG, Nov 26 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Ltd, the world's largest jewellery retailer by market
value, posted a 92.3 percent rise in net profit for the six
months ended in September, thanks to falling gold prices and
buyers who ignored slower economic growth and a crackdown on
luxury spending in China.
The Hong Kong-listed company, which competes with Cartier
and Tiffany & Co, on Tuesday posted a net
profit of HK$3.51 billion ($452.63 million) for April-September
period. That compared to a HK$1.82 billion profit the same
period a year ago and an average forecast of HK$3.14 billion
from eight analysts polled by Reuters.
China is set to overtake India as the top gold consumer this
year and is already ahead on a rolling four-quarter
basis.
Chow Tai Fook, which also competes against smaller Luk Fook
, said last month that it expected net profit for the
six-month period to jump significantly due to strong sales of
gold products and reduced effects of unrealised hedging losses
on gold loans.
Revenue for the April-September period rose 48.5 percent
year on year to HK$37.77 billion. Overall same-store sales grew
33.2 percent. China same-store sales grew 21.5 percent and Hong
Kong, Macau and Taiwan same store sales grew 47 percent.
The company's same-store sales grew 48 percent in the
April-June quarter, with China surging 32 percent, while Hong
Kong and Macau climbing 68 percent.
Luk Fook and smaller rival King Fook Holdings are
due to release their fiscal first half results later this week.
Chow Tai Fook shares have fallen 1.1 percent this year,
lagging a 4.5 percent gain in the benchmark index.