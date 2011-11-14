HONG KONG Nov 14 Jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group plans to offer 1.05 billion shares in its Hong Kong initial public offering, acccording to a term sheet obtained by Reuters on Monday.

The offer comprises 76.2 percent primary shares and 23.8 percent secondary shares and Chow Tai Fook is expected to price the Hong Kong IPO on Dec. 8 with listing scheduled for Dec. 15, according to the term sheet.

Hong Kong's Chow Tai Fook Jewellery has obtained approval for its listing from the Hong Kong stock exchange, cutting the proposed size and valuation of the IPO because of turmoil in global markets, IFR had reported, citing sources with knowledge of the plans. The company will start on Monday pre-marketing the initial public offering, which should raise about $3 billion. (Reporting by Alison Liu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)