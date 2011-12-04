HONG KONG Dec 4 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery, braving volatile markets with a listing in which it hopes to raise up to HK$22 billion ($2.8 billion), expects strong consumer demand in China, Hong Kong and Macau to drive sales over the next 10 years, its chairman said.

"It is better to list the company now at more reasonable value ... so the management can be more focused on developing our business," Henry Cheng said. "We do not know what the future market condition will be like if we prolong this indefinitely."

The Hong Kong jewellery retailer will offer 1.05 billion shares at HK$15-HK$21, in what could be Hong Kong's biggest initial public offering this year.

The IPO of a firm with wide brand recognition in China would value it at about $27 billion, nearly three times the size of U.S. jeweller Tiffany..

Chow Tai Fook is among several firms pushing ahead with offerings despite the rollercoaster ride in markets over the past several weeks caused by uncertainty over Europe's debt troubles.

Other major deals lined up in the region include insurer New China Life's $2.5 billion dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong and brokerage Haitong Securities up to $2 billion offering.

Chow Tai Fook will use the proceeds to fund buy gold and diamonds and expand its jewellery store network, strengthening its position in China, Hong Kong and Macau.

"We have no intention, at least for 10 years, to open any POS (points of sale) other than China, Hong Kong and Macau," Cheng said, adding the funds being raised in the IPO would be sufficient to fund its long-term growth.

The deal would top the $2.5 billion IPO by Milan-based Prada in Hong Kong in June. Commodities group Glencore raised nearly $10 billion in a Hong Kong and London dual listing in May, with most of the funds raised in London.

Chow Tai Fook, controlled by billionaire tycoon and New World Development chairman Cheng Yu-tung, will start a roadshow for the offering on Monday, with pricing slated for Dec. 8, according to terms of the deal seen by Reuters.

The stock will trade under the symbol "1929", the year the company was founded.

Jewellery retailers and luxury goods companies in China have benefited from the massive economic shift in the country, with urbanisation, wage growth and the rise of women in the labour force all stoking demand for diamonds, leather bags, designer clothes and sports cars.

Chow Tai Fook has about 1,500 stores, most of them in China. The company also has shops in Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan.

In Hong Kong and gambling centre Macau alone, the company has about 80 stores and is a household brand, with a massive marketing campaign that has more than 1,000 double-decker buses brandishing its bordeaux-coloured ads.

Growth has boomed in recent years and the company plans to grow to 2,000 stores by 2016. It went from opening its first outlet in Beijing in 1998 to more than 1,400 stores in 260 Chinese cities in 12 years.

Chow Tai Fook plans to use 50 percent of the IPO funds to build inventory and secure supplies of gems and precious metals.

About 31 percent of the proceeds will be set aside to pay down loans and a combined 8.6 percent allotted to property for new stores and research and development.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JP Morgan are handling the offer, with Citigroup, Credit Suisse and UBS also acting joint bookrunners. ($1 = 7.797 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Leonora Walet)